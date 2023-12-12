XAU/USD Current price: 1,980.81
- The US Core Consumer Price Index held steady at 4% YoY in November.
- The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy on Wednesday.
- XAU/USD is poised to extend its decline in the near term, caution prevails ahead of Fed.
Gold prices changed little on Tuesday, with XAU/USD hovering around $1,980.00. The US Dollar started the day with a soft tone, as the better performance of Asian equities pushed investors away from the safe-haven currency. Still, investors were cautious about placing bets ahead of the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI). The report came as expected, with the monthly CPI up 0.1% and the annual one at 3.1%, slightly lower than the previous 3.2%. Finally, the core annual gauge was 4%, matching expectations and the October reading.
XAU/USD posted an intraday high of $1,996.68 as an immediate reaction to the news, but the Greenback quickly changed course and trimmed inflation-inspired losses. Investors are trying to anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy move. The central bank will make an announcement on Wednesday, and investors expect it to keep rates on hold for a third consecutive meeting. What investors are looking for is a clue on when policymakers will reverse massive hikes and start cutting rates and by how much throughout 2024. Steady inflation partially weighed on rate-cut odds, spurring some near-term concerns and benefiting the USD.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD daily chart shows the pair trades within Monday’s range, unchanged from the Asian opening. Technical readings maintain the risk skewed to the downside, as selling interest was strong on an approach to the $2,000 threshold. Meanwhile, a mildly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) stands well above the current level, while the 100 and 200 SMAs remain directionless, some $50 below the current level. Finally, technical indicators stand directionless right below their midlines.
The risk remains skewed to the downside in the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart. XAU/USD retreated from around a flat 200 SMA while the 20 SMA heads firmly south above it. Technical indicators, in the meantime, turned south within negative levels after correcting oversold conditions. The bright metal has room to extend its slump in the near term, although price action will likely remain limited ahead of the Fed’s announcement.
Support levels: 1,976.26 1,959.40 1,946.00
Resistance levels: 1,994.40 2,001.70 2,014.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0900 after Powell leans dovish
EUR/USD is holding upside traction near 1.0900 in the American session. as markets reprice the 2024 Fed rate cut bets on Chair Powell's dovish comments. The Fed held key rates steady but forecasts three rate cuts next year, weighing heavily on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD rises further above 1.2600 after Fed affirms policy pivot
After testing 1.2500, GBP/USD is staging a solid comeback beyond 1.2600 after a dovish Fed pause crushed the US Dollar across the board. The Fed left the policy rates unchanged while signaling 75 bps rate cuts next year. Fed Chair Powell affirmed the policy pivot.
Gold rallies hard on dovish Fed pause, hovers around $2,020
Gold extended the rebound toward the $2,020 price zone on Wednesday. The Fed stood pat on interest rates but projected three rate cuts in 2024, which smashed the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Powell's dovish outlook added to the Dollar's misery.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust premium hits 29-month high even after Bitcoin price falls to $41,000
As Bitcoin price increased this past month, it brought significant profits to its investors. This included not just retail but also institutional investors and companies such as MicroStrategy, Tesla and others that hold crypto assets.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA hits new all-time high on excitement over dovish Fed Dot Plot
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) released a new Dot Plot showing that its projection for interest rates one year out fell by 50 basis points from the last release.