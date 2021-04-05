Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to break out of range despite USD selloff

- XAU/USD remains stuck in a relatively tight range on Monday.
- USD is facing strong selling pressure following upbeat US data.
- Risk-positive market environment is making it difficult for gold to attract investors.
The XAU/USD pair started the new week under modest bearish pressure and dropped toward $1,720 during the Asian trading hours but didn't have a difficult time staging a recovery. With the greenback losing its strength in the second half of the day, gold turned flat near $1,730. Nevertheless, the precious metal is struggling to preserve its bullish momentum and was last seen posting small daily losses at $1,727.50.
On Friday, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that Nonfarm Payrolls in March surged by 916,000 to beat the market expectation of 647,000 by a wide margin. The positive impact of this impressive jobs report on market sentiment became apparent on Monday when American investors returned from the Easter holiday. The S&P 500 Index opened sharply higher and is currently sitting at an all-time high of 4,067, rising 1.2% on the day.
Additionally, Monday's data showed that the business activity in the US service sector expanded at its most robust pace on record with the ISM Services PMI jumping to a record high of 63.7 in March.
Although Wall Street's strong start to the day triggered a USD selloff, the risk-on market environment seems to be not allowing gold to find demand. Furthermore, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staying relatively resilient despite the upbeat mood around 1.74% and limiting gold's potential gains for the time being.
Gold technical outlook
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is moving sideways near 50, confirming XAU/USD's indecisiveness. On a bullish note, the pair continues to float above the 20-day SMA and one more daily close above that level could force sellers to remain hesitant.
On the upside, the initial resistance is located at $1,730 (April 1 high) ahead of the key hurdle at $1,745. If gold manages to claim the latter, additional gains could be seen on the back of a technical buying pressure.
The first support is located at $1,725 (20-day SMA), followed by $1,720 (lower limit of the latest horizontal channel) and $1,700 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD trades higher in range, nearing the 1.1800 level as rallying equities put some pressure on the greenback. US Treasury yields are also up, may see the USD changing course later today.
GBP/USD trades at two-week highs above 1.3850
The Pound outperforms major rivals against the greenback, extending gains in thin holidays trading. GBP/USD up on UK speedy vaccination and eased lockdown majors.
XAU/USD stays in consolidation phase below $1,730
XAU/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. $1,720 aligns as key support in the near-term. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to break above $1,735.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
S&P 500 Index opens sharply higher, hits new record-high above 4,050
Wall Street's main indexes started the new week on a strong footing. S&P 500 and the DJIA both notched new all-time highs on Monday. Energy stocks underperform amid falling crude oil prices.