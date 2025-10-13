Gold is seeing a second consecutive day of gains early Monday, having managed to reclaim the key $4,000 level on Friday.

Gold looks to US-China tariff developments

Gold sets off a new week with a bang, recording a new all-time high in early trades, responding positively to fresh developments surrounding the US-China tariff war.

US President Donald Trump slapped an additional 100% tariffs on all Chinese imports and introduced strict export controls on US-made critical software starting November 1.

This came in response to China tightening its export controls on rare earths and related technologies, while barring its citizens from participating in unauthorized mining overseas.

However, buyers quickly turn cautious, fuelling a brief retreat in Gold, as they digest Trump’s TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) button pressed on Sunday.

Risk sentiment is on a solid recovery, courtesy of Trump’s conciliatory remarks, citing that “I think we’re going to be fine with China.”

US Vice President J.D. Vance also said on Sunday that “Trump is willing to be a reasonable negotiator with China.”

Meanwhile, a positive shift in risk sentiment dents the US Dollar’s (USD) safe-haven appeal, lending support to the bright metal. The Greenback bears the brunt of the protracted US government shutdown and lingering US tariffs on China, effective from November 1.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if Gold continues its record-setting rally, with traders closely eyeing fresh developments on the US-China trade front and speeches from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, in the absence of high-impact US economic data releases.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is set to publish the critical Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Friday, October 24.

Bracing for the eighth consecutive weekly advance, Gold buyers look to resume the record-setting rally in Asian trading on Friday.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The daily chart shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is off the extreme overbought zone, while trending higher 78.80, as of writing.

The leading indicator suggests that buyers could extend their control, with a retest of the $4,100 level likely. A sustained break above that will call for a test of the $4,138 – the upper boundary of the month-long rising channel.

Alternatively, Gold needs acceptance below the lower boundary of the rising channel at $3,991 on a daily candlestick closing basis to sustain the correction toward the $3,950 psychological mark.

Deeper correction could challenge the $3,895 supply zone (October 1 and 2 highs).