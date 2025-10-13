TRENDING:
US President Trump: I think we’re going to be fine with China

Dhwani Mehta

US President Donald Trump shared some conciliatory remarks in his post on Truth Social on Sunday, noting that China’s economy “will be fine” and that the US wants to “help China, not hurt it.”

Additional quotes

Chinese President Xi Jinping is a smart man and a great leader.

On meeting with Xi: I think we’re going to be fine with China.

Tariffs for China are still the plan on November 1.

November 1 deadline for China tariffs is an ‘eternity’.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that “Trump is willing to be a reasonable negotiator with China.”

Meanwhile, China’s Commerce Ministry said it does not seek a tariff war but “is not afraid of one,” urging dialogue instead.

Market reaction

Traders viewed the latest Trump’s comments as a Trump Always Chickens Out (TACO) instance, sending risk sentiment rebounding sharply, fuelling a fresh US Dollar decline and steep gains in the US equity futures.

Tariffs FAQs

Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.

Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.

There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.

During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.

Dhwani Mehta

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

