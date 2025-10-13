US President Trump: I think we’re going to be fine with China

US President Donald Trump shared some conciliatory remarks in his post on Truth Social on Sunday, noting that China’s economy “will be fine” and that the US wants to “help China, not hurt it.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is a smart man and a great leader.



On meeting with Xi: I think we’re going to be fine with China.



Tariffs for China are still the plan on November 1.



November 1 deadline for China tariffs is an ‘eternity’.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that “Trump is willing to be a reasonable negotiator with China.”

Meanwhile, China’s Commerce Ministry said it does not seek a tariff war but “is not afraid of one,” urging dialogue instead.

Traders viewed the latest Trump’s comments as a Trump Always Chickens Out (TACO) instance, sending risk sentiment rebounding sharply, fuelling a fresh US Dollar decline and steep gains in the US equity futures.