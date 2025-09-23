XAU/USD Current price: $3,779.62
- China’s appearance in the bullion market boosted the bright metal.
- US S&P Global PMIs came in line with estimates in September, according to flash estimates.
- XAU/USD consolidates near fresh all-time highs, buying interest unabated.
Gold run to record highs continued on Tuesday, with the bright metal approaching the $3,800 threshold. A mixture of broad US Dollar (USD) weakness, geopolitical tensions, China, and a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) maintained the bright metal on the run.
The latest catalyst for XAU/USD's rally was news indicating that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is using the Shanghai Gold Exchange to buy bullion in friendly countries and store it within Chinese borders, according to people familiar with the matter.
However, the record run could also be attributed to the recently adopted Fed’s dovish stance. True, policymakers introduced some noise after the announcement, while sharing their particular perspectives. Still, Chair Powell has the last say, and he will soon be on the wires, discussing the economic outlook at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Luncheon in Rhode Island.
Meanwhile, mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine add to the demand for the bright metal. Back and forth drone attacks between Moscow and Kyiv have been reported on Tuesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks the United Nations (UN) and US President Donald Trump’s help.
Other than that, S&P Global reported that business activity lost momentum in September, according to preliminary estimates. The Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) ticked down to 53.6 from 54.6 in August. Nevertheless, expansion continued in the manufacturing and services sectors. Manufacturing output eased to 52 from the previous 53, while the services index eased to 53.9, as expected from 54.5, suggesting demand there may be easing. The modest downtick hints at easing momentum, but also indicates business remains on the growth path.
US growth will remain under the spotlight, as the country will release on Wednesday the final estimate of the Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The XAU/USD pair holds on to solid gains for a third consecutive day, trading near its recent all-time peak at $3,791.12. Technical readings in the daily chart support yet another leg north, despite overbought conditions. The Momentum indicator ticks north within positive levels, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stabilized at around 79. As it happens lately, the bright metal keeps advancing beyond bullish moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently at around $3,600, while also developing far above the bullish 100 and 200 SMAs.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD entered a pause. The pair consolidates near its recent high as technical indicators retreat from extreme levels, while still in overbought territory. At the same time, the pair is well above all bullish moving averages. Overall, the ongoing retracement gives no sign of the bullish trend abating.
Support levels: 3,767.10 3,753.90 3.736.2
Resistance levels: 3,791.00 3,805.00 3,820.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1750 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.1750 on Wednesday. Disappointing business sentiment data from Germany weigh on the Euro, while the US Dollar benefits from the cautious market mood, forcing the pair to remain on the back foot.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3400 on dovish Bailey remarks
GBP/USD extends its daily slide and trades at its lowest level in nearly three weeks below 1.3450 on Wednesday. The renewed US Dollar strength on upbeat US data and Fed Chairman Powell's cautious tone, combined with dovish remarks from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold remains under near-term pressure, trades near $3,730
Gold extends the correction from the record-high it set above $3,790 on Tuesday and trades near $3,730. The US Dollar's resilience and the modest recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum as investors await comments from Fed policymakers.
To Catch a Falling Knife: Adobe, The Trade Desk and Accenture Premium
Powell scares market with talk of high equity valuations. Adobe stock offers a nice entry at $275 if shares continue their decline. After a 60% YTD decline, The Trade Desk is a good bet at $40. Bulls should hit the buy button on Accenture at $213.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.