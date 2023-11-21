XAU/USD Current price: $2,000
- Gold surged on Tuesday, approaching its October highs.
- The US Dollar rose modestly but remains vulnerable.
- XAU/USD approached $2,010; to remain bullish as long as it hold above $1,980.
Spot Gold surged on Tuesday, rising from below $1,980 to near a key resistance area at $2,010. This upward movement occurred even as stock prices declined and the US Dollar stabilized.
The rally in Gold on Tuesday took place as US yields remained steady. After reaching $2,007, XAU/USD pulled back towards $2,000. The overall trend remains biased to the upside, supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done raising interest rates that weigh on the Greenback.
Market participants await the FOMC minutes. On Wednesday, important data from the US is due, including Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders. A negative reading in these numbers could further boost XAU/USD above $2,000. However, at the moment, it does not appear ready to warrant a more aggressive rally unless Treasury yields decisively break to the downside, indicating that they have peaked.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart of XAU/USD shows a bias towards the upside, supported by technical indicators such as Momentum crossing the midline and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moving north, still comfortably away from overbought levels. However, an important resistance level emerges around $2,010, an area that constrained the upside in October. A consolidation above that level is necessary to open the doors for further gains.
On the 4-hour chart, the bias also leans towards the upside. The immediate support now stands at $1,994, followed by the 20-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,984. An uptrend line at $1,978 appears to be the last line of defense for a more significant bearish correction.
Support levels: $1,994 $1,985 $1,978
Resistance levels: $2,010 $2,023 $2,029
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
