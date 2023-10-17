XAU/USD Current price: $1,923.82
- Signs of easing global inflation underpinned the market mood on Tuesday.
- Upbeat United States data pushed Wall Street to fresh weekly highs.
- XAU/USD maintains its bullish stance but still needs to surpass $1,932.60.
Spot Gold trades around $1,923 a troy ounce, recovering the ground lost on Monday and posting a fresh weekly high of $1,9131.57, still below last week’s peak. The US Dollar turned lower during American trading hours as upbeat United States (US) data boosted the mood. Wall Street shrugged off the negative tone of its European counterparts and extended Monday’s rally amid encouraging earnings reports. On the other hand, government bond yields are on the rise, with the 10-year Treasury note offering 4.80%, up 9 basis points (bps) in the day, somehow limiting the USD decline.
The US published September Retail Sales, which were up by 0.7%, much better than the 0.3% anticipated by financial markets. Additionally, Capacity Utilization improved to 79.7% in the month, while Industrial Production was up by 0.3%, beating expectations. Fi ally, August Business Inventories rose 0.4%, slightly worse than the 0.3% expected.
Meanwhile, news that global inflation may have resumed its decline underpinned the mood. New Zealand reported that the Q3 Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5.6%, decreasing from 6% in Q2 and below the 5.9% anticipated by market participants. Also, Canada informed that the CPI declined 0.1% MoM in September and hit 3.8% YoY, easing from the previous 4%. The United Kingdom will post an inflation update on Wednesday.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for XAU/USD shows the risk skews to the upside, although the pair needs to clear $1,932.60, last week’s high. XAU/U D trades around a flat 100 SMA, while a directionless 200 SMA stands around the aforementioned high, reinforcing the resistance level. At the same time, the Momentum indicator heads firmly north within positive levels, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator aims north after a brief period of consolidation.
Technical readings in the 4-hour chart also favor the upside, as the bright metal remains well above all its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly north above the longer ones. Technical indicators turned lower but remain near their recent highs within overbought readings, reflecting the latest leg south rather than anticipating a steeper decline.
Support levels: 1,915.60 1,904.70 1,895.00
Resistance levels: 1,932.60, 1,947.40 1,961.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
