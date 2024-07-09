XAU/USD Current price: $2,360.03
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee.
- Chairman Powell will repeat its testimony on Wednesday before a different commission.
- XAU/USD under modest selling pressure but holding above $2,350.
Gold remained weak throughout the first half of Tuesday, albeit holding on to familiar levels as financial markets traded with an optimistic yet neutral stance. XAU/USD fell to $2,349.31 yet quickly trimmed losses and bounced towards the current price zone just above $2,360 as investors assessed words from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.
Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee on monetary policy, Powell offered some hawkish headlines that helped the US Dollar. Among other things, he said that restrictive policies are helping put downward pressure on inflation, but adding that inflation remains above the 2% goal. Furthermore, he said that policymakers are not confident enough that elevated inflation will keep receding and that they need more confidence to abandon the tight monetary policy stance. Finally, he explained that decisions would be made meeting by meeting.
Powell will repeat its testimony on Wednesday before a different commission and may add some interesting headlines, although the most relevant comments have already been made.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart for XAU/USD shows it trades at around its daily opening, with the risk still skewed to the upside. The pair keeps trading above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) flat, providing dynamic support at around $2,335. The 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their upward slopes far below it, while technical indicators turned flat right above their midlines.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, on the contrary, the risk skews to the downside. Sellers are aligned at around a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators are crossing their midlines into negative territory without enough strength to confirm an upcoming slide. Finally, the 100 and 200 SMAs converge at around the $2,335 price zone, reinforcing its relevance as a support area.
Support levels: 2,349.30 2,335.00 2,318.40
Resistance levels: 2,368.60, 2,387.60 2,400.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains bid above 0.6570
AUD/USD advanced marginally and maintained its constructive stance unchanged above the key 0.6700 barrier on the back of the erratic US Dollar and ahead of key releases on Thursday.
EUR/USD points to some consolidation ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD left behind two consecutive daily pullbacks and managed to stay afloat in the low-1.0800s as investors digested Powell’s testimony and shifted their attention to US inflation figures due on Thursday.
Gold looking to challenge the $2,400 mark
Gold prices maintain their modestly positive position around the $2,380 per ounce troy, on the back of the resumption of fresh selling pressure in the US Dollar.
XRP could reach $17 by 2025 per analyst, SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit ruling awaited
Ripple (XRP) traders are awaiting the final ruling in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against the payment remittance firm. A pro-crypto attorney, Fred Rispoli, informed market participants that a ruling is likely by July 31 2024, through a tweet on X.
Still unstoppable? The U.S. consumer in five charts
Betting against the U.S. consumer has not been a winning strategy in recent years. Sustained spending has upended recession calls and kept up sufficient demand in the service sector to prevent prices there from falling quickly enough to justify rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.