XAU/USD Current price: $1,977
- The US Dollar continues declining, with the DXY index hitting its lowest since August.
- Gold experiences a bearish correction, falling to $1,965, but later stages a rebound.
- Risks in the short term remain tilted to the upside.
Spot Gold fell to $1,965 on Monday, extending the correction from levels near $2,000. However, during the Asian session, it rebounded, erasing daily losses and reflecting that risks remain tilted to the upside amid a vulnerable US Dollar and lower Treasury yields.
The rebound of more than $10 from daily lows occurred as the Greenback hit fresh monthly lows against many of its main rivals. Meanwhile, US yields moved modestly to the downside, despite risk appetite. The positive tone in the markets is not driving Gold or Silver to the upside.
On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve will release its latest meetings' minutes, which could spur some actions in the bond market. Markets expectations that the Fed is done raising rates is affecting the Dollar in the short term and is keeping risks title to the upside in Gold.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
Gold rebounded, rising back above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,975. In order for the momentum to gain further strength, XAU/USD needs to close above $1,975 on a daily basis. On the other hand, if there is consolidation and a daily close below $1,960, it would indicate a potential extension of the correction.
Looking at the 4-hour chart, technical indicators are favoring the upside ahead of the Asian session. The key resistance level to watch is at $1,981. If price moves above that level, the focus will shift to $1,987 and then $1,992.
Support levels: $1,963 $1,954 $1,944
Resistance levels: $1,981 $1,992 $2,001
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
