XAU/USD Current price: $1,989.96
- United States Consumer Confidence fell by less than anticipated in October, according to CB.
- The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
- XAU/USD is in a bearish corrective phase, not everything is lost for bulls.
Spot gold surged throughout the first half of the day but turned south in the American session, following dismal United States (US data) spurring US Dollar demand. XAU/USD peaked at $2,007.91 a troy ounce as financial markets remained optimistic during European trading hours, aided by softer-than-anticipated Euro Zone inflation figures. The EU also reported tepid growth in the third quarter of the year, as the annualized reading of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) printed at 0.1%.
US Consumer Confidence fell by less than anticipated in October, according to CB. The index posted 102.6, down from an upwardly revised 104.3 in September. Meanwhile, the Expectations sub-index held below the recession threshold of 80, slightly contracting to 75.6 from 76.4 in the previous month. Finally, the official report notes, “Average 12-month inflation expectations increased in October to 5.9 per cent, after holding steady at 5.7 per cent for the past three months.” Wall Street gave up early gains, with the three major indexes now trading unevenly around their opening levels and backing USD demand.
Earlier in the day, the US Dollar rallied against the Japanese yen as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) was more conservative than anticipated in its tweak to the yield-curve control (YCC). The BoJ left rates untouched, as widely expected, but also decided to increase the flexibility in the YCC, allowing the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield to rise above 1%. The central bank will anyway maintain yields limited, giving a first timid step into a policy change.
Market players are now gearing up for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement. The central bank is widely anticipated to keep rates unchanged in its November meeting, but continued inflationary pressures alongside a tight labor market spur doubts about the end of the tightening cycle.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD trades near a fresh weekly low of $1,986.61, easing for a second consecutive day. The decline seems corrective in the daily chart, as technical indicators retreat with moderated strength from extreme overbought levels. At the same time, the bright metal keeps developing far above all its moving averages, with the 20 (Simple Moving Average) crossing a flat 100 SMA almost vertically in the $1,920 price zone.
The 4-hour chart shows technical indicators head south almost vertically just above their midlines, anticipating a downward extension without confirming it. At the same time, XAU/USD is battling with a mildly bullish 20 SMA while the longer moving averages maintain their bullish slopes far below the current level. The risk of a steeper decline should increase on a break below $1,976.83, the October 27 daily low.
Support levels: 1,976.85 1,962.10 1,947.55
Resistance levels: 2,009.50 2,023.70 2,040.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends daily slide, trades below 1.0600
EUR/USD continued to push lower following the rally seen in the European session and turned negative on the day below 1.0600. The one-year inflation expectation component of the US CB Consumer Sentiment Survey stood at 5.9% in October and helped the US Dollar gather strength.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2150 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD reversed its direction after testing 1.2200 earlier in the day and dropped below 1.2150. The negative shift seen in risk, as reflected by the bearish action in Wall Street, provide a boost to the USD and weighs on the pair ahead of key central bank meetings.
Gold falls below $2,000 on renewed US Dollar demand Premium
Gold jumped above $2,000 in the early American session but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. With the US Dollar outperforming its major rivals ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated policy announcements on Wednesday, XAU/USD retreated toward $1,990.
Vitalik Buterin identifies Rollups as most likely to return user funds sent from Layer 1 chains
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on different types of Layer 2 protocols. Buterin identified that the likelihood of bringing assets sent from Layer 1 chains back is the highest in Rollups.
Mullen Stock Forecast: MULN recovers on Tuesday as NASDAQ listing appears safer
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock opened higher on Tuesday, a relief for shareholders who were dealt a 9.3% decline to start the week on Monday. Mullen stock was unable to hold onto its rally following last Thursday’s announcement that the NASDAQ exchange will give the company further time to push its stock price above the necessary $1 threshold.