Gold extends its struggle near $3,350 amid global risk rally

- Gold holds the previous bounce led by US CPI data early Wednesday.
- The US Dollar hangs near two-week lows amid heightened Fed rate cut expectations and risk rally on global stocks.
- Gold appears vulnerable as the 4H chart portrays a bearish outlook.
Gold is finding it difficult to build on the previous rebound from weekly lows of $3,331 early Wednesday, as $3,350 appears to be a tough nut to crack for buyers.
Gold looks to Fedspeak for fresh impetus
Markets are on a roll higher amid a bunch of positive developments, including the extension of the US-China trade truce, a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and heightened bets of a September Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut.
The benign July US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data eased stagflation concerns, stoked by Trump’s tariffs, bolstering dovish Fed expectations and alleviating market pressures.
In the 12 months through July, the CPI rose 2.7%, at the same pace seen in June, missing the 2.8% growth expected.
Monthly CPI and core CPI aligned with estimates in July, advancing by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.
Shorter-duration US Treasury bond yields tanked following the US inflation data, pushing up non-yielding Gold at the expense of the US Dollar.
However, in Wednesday’s trading thus far, Gold is facing headwinds from reduced demand for havens as risk flows dominate.
Looking ahead, dovish Fed expectations could keep the downside checked in Gold, with all eyes on Fedspeak, in the absence of top-tier US macro releases.
Meanwhile, hopes of a rebound in Indian jewellery demand in the second half of this year could remain supportive of the bright metal amid sustained China’s central bank buying. India and China are the world’s largest Gold consumers.
Gold price technical analysis: Four-hour chart
The four-hour (4H) chart paints a bearish picture for Gold in the coming sessions, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) lurking below the midline, currently near 41.50.
Strengthening the downside bias, the 21-4H Simple Moving Average (SMA) is crossing the 50-4H SMA from above to confirm a Bear Cross.
If the 200-4H SMA at $3,346 gives way on a sustained basis, a fresh decline toward the $3,300 round level cannot be ruled out.
Further south, Gold sellers will target the August low of $3,274.
On the other hand, Gold price needs a firm break above the 100-4H SMA at $3,357 to add legs to the previous rebound.
The next bullish target is aligned at the confluence of the 21-4H SMA and the 50-4H SMA at $3,369, above which the $3,400 threshold will be tested.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces back toward 0.6550 on renewed USD selling
AUD/USD is finding fresh demand to retest 0.6550 in the late Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar sees a fresh bout of selling, allowing the pair to recover ground. However, the upside appears limited due to the dovish RBA interest rate cut and mixed Q2 Wage Price Index data.
Bitcoin and Ripple stabilize, Ethereum nears all-time high
Bitcoin and Ripple stabilize below their key resistance levels; a firm close above indicates a rally ahead. In the meantime, Ethereum bulls take control of the momentum, surpassing $4,500 mark and targeting its record highs at $4,868.
USD/JPY defends 148.00 after risk-on mood hits the Japanese Yen
USD/JPY is holding the rebound above 148.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair stages a decent comeback as US CPI data-led increased dovish Fed bets fuel risk-on rally on global stocks, weighing negatively on the safe-haven Japanese Yen, while the US Dollar consolidates its recent losses.
Gold extends its struggle near $3,350 amid global risk rally
Gold holds the previous bounce led by US CPI data early Wednesday. The US Dollar hangs near two-week lows amid heightened Fed rate cut expectations and risk rally on global stocks. Gold appears vulnerable as the 4H chart portrays a bearish outlook.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.