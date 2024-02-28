XAU/USD Current price: $2,033.05
- The United States' Gross Domestic Product was downwardly revised to 3.2% in Q4.
- Investors await an update on US inflation before taking directional compromises.
- XAU/USD is technically neutral with bulls ready to jump in.
Tepid United States (US) macroeconomic data helped XAU/USD bounce from an intraday low of $2,024.38. The bright metal trimmed intraday losses and turned positive for the day, currently changing hands at around $2,033 a troy ounce. The country released the second estimate of the Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which showed the economy grew at an annualized pace of 3.2% in the last three months of 2023, slightly below the 3.3% previously estimated. Additionally, the January Goods Trade Balance posted a deficit of $90.1 billion, worse than the $-89.1 billion posted in December.
Meanwhile, stock markets spent the day on the back foot amid a retracement in the tech sector. At the time being, Wall Street trimmed most of its early losses, but the three main indexes remain in the red.
The focus shifts now to the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) favourite inflation gauge will be out on Thursday and is expected to show easing price pressures in January. That would contradict the hotter-than-anticipated January Consumer Price Index (CPI) released a couple of weeks ago and put markets in risk-on mode.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, XAU/USD maintains the neutral-to-bullish stance. In the daily chart, the pair met buyers around a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) which keeps developing well above the longer ones. As Gold trades little changed for a third consecutive day, technical indicators extend their consolidative phase around their midlines, failing to provide directional clues.
The near-term picture is also neutral. Technical indicators in the 4-hour chart have lost their directional momentum within neutral levels, although XAU/USD stands just above a bullish 20 SMA. Finally, the longer moving averages remain directionless below the shorter one, reinforcing the idea of a limited downward potential.
Support levels: 2,027.00 2,019.60 2,011.40
Resistance levels: 2,041.40 2,056.10 2,065.60
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0850 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD gained traction and recovered to the 1.0850 area in the second half of the day on Thursday. After January PCE inflation data came in line with the market expectations, the US Dollar struggles to find demand helps the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2650 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and turned positive on the day above 1.2650. The improving risk mood following January PCE inflation data from the US makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and supports the pair.
Gold climbs to multi-week high near $2,050 as US yields edge lower
Gold gained traction and advanced to its highest level since early February above $2,040 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield drops toward 4.2% after US PCE inflation data, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
XRP price surges to $0.58 amidst allegations of price manipulation by Ripple using bots
XRP price continued its rally towards the $0.64 target on Thursday. The altcoin climbed to $0.58, sustained above key support at $0.55, maintaining its uptrend.
US inflation is too hot but softening fundamentals point to an eventual cooling
The Fed's favoured measure of inflation come in at 0.4% month-on-month, which is double the 0.2% rate we want to see, but cooling incomes and spending suggest inflation will moderate again in coming months, leaving the door open to a June Fed rate cut.