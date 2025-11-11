TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases from fresh 3-week high, retains its positive bias

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases from fresh 3-week high, retains its positive bias
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $4,115.53

  • A 4-week average US ADP Employment Change report revived hopes for a December rate cut.
  • The US federal government is likely to reopen before the end of the week.
  • XAU/USD loses its bullish strength, but the risk remains skewed to the upside.

Gold price advanced towards $4,150, its highest in three weeks, before trimming early gains and stabilizing in the $4,110 area. Financial markets are in a wait-and-see mode amid hopes the United States (US) government will soon reopen, which puts some intraday pressure on the US Dollar (USD). Other than that, a bank holiday in the US, due to Veterans’ Day, exacerbates the intraday quietness.

On the data front, the United Kingdom (UK) and the US published weak employment data, fueling bets on upcoming rate cuts in both countries. On the one hand, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the ILO Unemployment rate surged to 5% in the three months to September, higher than the previous 4.8% and worse than the anticipated 4.9%. Other than that, Employment Change in the same period indicated 22,000 fewer active workers, vs the previous 91,000 increase.

In the US, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) released a new 4-week average on Employment Change, which showed that in the four weeks ending Oct. 25, 2025, private employers shed an average of 11,250 jobs a week, suggesting that the labor market struggled to produce jobs consistently during the second half of the month.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) cut the benchmark interest rate when it met in October, but Chair Jerome Powell noted that a December cut should not be taken for granted. The ADP figures surely revive hopes for an upcoming cut before the end of the year. Still, the focus remains on the federal government reopening and the release of official data.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

XAU/USD's current retracement does not affect the positive bias. In the 4-hour chart, the pair stands above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) rising above the 100 and 200 SMAs, underscoring the bullish momentum. The 100-period SMA still trends lower as the 200-period SMA grinds higher, a mixed slope that slightly tempers the near-term impulse. At the same time, the Momentum indicator holds above its 100 line and ticks higher, indicating sustained buying pressure. Finally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 63.47, easing from overbought yet maintaining a positive tone.

In the daily chart, XAU/USD offers a neutral-to-bullish scope. The 20-day SMA holds above the 100- and 200-day SMAs, while the longer gauges continue to rise. The 20-day SMA at $4,082.05 offers nearby dynamic support. In the meantime, the Momentum indicator remains below 100 and edges higher, indicating a fading bearish pressure, while the RSI hovers around 58, modestly above the midline and consistent with a positive bias.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers