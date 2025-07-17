XAU/USD Current price: $3,339.52
- Upbeat US data backed a Wall Street’s recovery and limited US Dollar’s advance.
- US President Trump hinted at potential trade deals with Europe and India.
- XAU/USD bounced from fresh weekly lows, bullish potential well-limited.
Gold price hovers around $3,340, recovering from a fresh weekly low of $3,309.96. The FX board is all about United States (US) headlines and sentiment. The US Dollar (USD) traded with a firmer tone throughout the day, partially backed by comments from US President Donald Trump, hinting at trade deals with India and the Eurozone, and partially supported by upbeat macroeconomic figures.
Retail Sales in the US surged my more than anticipated in June, up 0.6% after falling by 0.9% in May and much better than the 0.1% advance anticipated. Additionally, Initial Jobless Claims in the week ended July 12 rose by 221K, beating the 235K expected. Finally, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey improved to 15.9 in July from the -4 posted in June, much better than the -1 anticipated by market’s analysts.
The upbeat figures boosted Wall Street, with the three major indexes rallying, limiting USD demand in the second half of the day. At the same time, the XAU/USD pair got to bounce from the aforementioned low, amid speculative interest betting on higher highs ahead for the bright metal.
Meanwhile, speculative interest has set aside concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed) autonomy, after US President Donald Trump poured could water on speculation he may replace Fed’s Chair, Jerome Powell, before the end of his term in May 2026.
Friday will bring the preliminary estimate of the July Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, expected to have improved to 61.5 from the 60.7 posted in June.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The quick bounce in Gold despite the better mood suggests buyers are still willing to add on dip. The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair temporarily fell below the 38.2% retracement of the $3,452.51 - $3,247.83 decline at around $3,325, while sellers contained advances around the 50% retracement of the same decline at around $3,350. The same chart shows that the pair is currently a handful of bucks above a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), while the 100 and 200 SMAs extended their advances far below the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, diverge within neutral levels, failing to provide clear directional clues.
The near term picture shows the bullish potential is limited, as the pair would need to run past the next Fibonacci resistance, the 61.8% retracement at $3,374.56, to turn positive. The 4-hour chart shows a mildly bearish 20 SMA extends its slide below a flat 200 SMA, while technical indicators recovered from their early lows near oversold readings, but remain within negative levels.
Support levels: 3,325.00 3,311.70 3,295.50
Resistance levels: 3,350.18 3,374.56 3,390.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to the bearish tone below 1.1600
Following Wednesday's blip, EUR/USD resumes its weekly downtrend, always in the sub-1.1600 zone, while the US Dollar (USD) continues to gain strength across the board on the back of positive results from Retail Sales and the weekly report from the labour market.
GBP/USD looks stuck around the 1.3400 level
GBP/USD fails to build on Wednesday's gains, trading in negative territory around 1.3400 on Thursday. The promising UK labour market data provided immediate support for the British Pound, but the strong tone in the Greenback keeps Cable under observation.
Gold bounces off lows, retargets $3,340
Gold is now pikcing up some pace, setting aside earlier lows and flirting with the area beyond the $3,330 per troy ounce on Thursday. The bearish bias in the precious metal comes in response to extra gains in the US Dollar and somewhat alleviated tensions on the trade front.
Top Crypto Gainers: FLOKI, BONK post double-digit gains, CRV targets $1
Solana-based meme coins Floki and Bonk edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours. Curve DAO ranks third with a 21% surge following a triangle setup breakout, targeting the $1 psychological level.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.