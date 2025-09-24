Gold holds pullback from lifetime highs of $3,791 early Wednesday.

US Dollar rebounds but not out of the woods yet amid government shutdown fears.

Overbought RSI conditions on the daily chart fuels the retreat in Gold, will it last?

Gold is replicating the retracement moves seen in Tuesday’s Asian trades as buyers again catch a breath early Wednesday, bracing for more speeches from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.

Gold awaits US PCE inflation data for fresh directives

In the absence of top-tier US economic data releases on Wednesday, Gold traders turn their attention to Friday’s US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for fresh insights on the US central bank’s further easing outlook.

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, stuck to the cautious rhetoric, providing little hints on the interest rates cut path.

"Chair Powell in his speech emphasised that 'near-term risks to inflation are tilted to the upside and risks to employment to the downside', highlighting the challenges of balancing the Fed’s dual mandate in the current environment," Westpac analysts explained in a research note.

Traders continue to bet on further easing, with CME Group’s FedWatch Tool now showing a 92% chance of a rate cut at the US central bank's October meeting, up from a 89.8% probability prior to Powell’s speech on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index is extending its overnight rebound, returning to the hawkish zone, trading near 102.00 as of writing.

The hawkish shift in the sentiment surrounding the Fed could be one of the factors capping the upside in Gold, helping the US Dollar stage a comeback after two back-to-back days of losses.

However, the USD upswing appears short-lived as US fiscal concerns intensify, with a government shutdown looming on October 1.

Meanwhile, markets paid limited attention to the S&P Global US preliminary PMI data, which came in mixed for September. The S&P Global Composite PMI eased to 53.6 from 54.6 in August, signalling continued expansion but at a weaker pace.

Next of note for markets remain the speech by San Francisco President Mary Daly, following a slew of mixed Fed commentaries so far this week.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

Technically, nothing seems to have changed for Gold in the near-term as the daily chart continues to portray overbought conditions, warranting caution for buyers.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently edging lower to near 76.

If the pullback sustains, the initial support is seen at the $3,700 threshold, below which Monday’s low of $3,684 will offer some comfort.

Further down, the $3,650 psychological barrier could come to the rescue of buyers.

On the other hand, buyers need acceptance above the previous day’s close of $3,765 to revive the record rally.

The next topside hurdle is located at the lifetime high of $3,791, followed by the $3,800 barrier.

A sustained and decisive break above the latter could fuel a fresh advance toward the $3,850 psychological level.