Gold Price Forecast: Constructive outlook remains in place
- Gold prices trade with modest gains above the $4,200 mark on Wednesday.
- The US Dollar accelerates its decline to fresh multi-week troughs amid lower yields.
- Next on the upside for the yellow metal comes the December high near $4,265.
Gold regains composure, leaves behind Tuesday’s slight pullback, and revisits the area beyond the $4,200 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday.
The resurgence of the buying interest comes on the back of a deeper retracement in the US Dollar, which motivates the US Dollar Index (DXY) to retreat to levels last visited in late October below its key 99.00 support.
The precious metal’s upside momentum is also propped up by declining US Treasury yields across the spectrum, all surrounded by rising bets for another 25 basis point interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its next week’s gathering.
Reinforcing the above, the ADP report showed US private employers trimming 32K jobs in November, from a 47K gain reported in the previous month.
If you zoom out a bit, the bigger picture still looks friendly for the precious metal. Indeed, Gold just wrapped up its fourth monthly gain in a row in November, finally shaking off that late-August slump near $3,300. Add persistent geopolitical risks and ongoing talk of more Fed cuts, and investors have plenty of reasons to keep buying dips.
Sure, sentiment could shift if global risk appetite suddenly improves, especially if headlines around Russia-Ukraine peace talks start to feel real. That could strip away some of the metal’s safe-haven shine. But so far, every pullback has been met with eager buyers, and that tells you a lot about the underlying demand.
Rate expectations are still a major tailwind as well. Markets continue to price in further Fed easing, with almost 88 basis points of cuts expected by late 2026, a supportive backdrop for a non-yielding asset like gold.
Technical landscape
The continuation of the upside bias could see the December high of $4,264 (December 1) revisited in the near term, while a surpass of this region should expose a move to the all-time peak at $4,380 (October 17), just ahead of the Fibonacci extension of the 2024-2025 rally at $4,437.
On the other hand, the 55-day SMA at $4,027 offers interim contention prior to the weekly support at $3,997 (November 18) and the October base at $3,886 (October 28). The loss of the latter exposes a potential decline to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the May–October rally at $3,750.
Finally, momentum indicators still favour extra gains: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) deflates somewhat to around 61, indicating that there is still room for extra advances. In addition, the Average Directional Index (ADX) orbiting around 21 points to a trend that seems to be slowly gathering steam.
What’s next?
The near-term path still comes down to the familiar trio: The Fed, the US data pulse, and the state of global nerves. Any signs that the Fed is leaning more dovish, or that the US labour market is cooling further, would keep the metal well supported. And unless geopolitical risks fade decisively, investors won’t need fresh conflict to justify holding some insurance.
As long as the Greenback struggles to find meaningful traction, Gold should retain an upward bias, perhaps not a surge, but a steady grind higher.
Bottom line
Gold’s tone remains bullish. Buyers are still driving the market, dips remain attractive, and the macro backdrop: Softer US Dollar, potential Fed easing, and lingering geopolitical tension, is doing a lot of heavy lifting. It does not seem likely that markets are gearing up for fireworks, but the path of least resistance still looks higher, and pullbacks are more opportunity than warning sign for now.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Author
Pablo Piovano
FXStreet
Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.