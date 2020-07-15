Gold Price Forecast: Bulls still hopeful amid escalating US-China row

- Escalating US-China row to limit the losses in gold.
- Market-driven sentiment and USD dynamic to remain in play.
- Gold looks buy on dips from a technical perspective.
Despite the jittery market mood so far this Wednesday, Gold (XAU/USD) remains on the back foot, as the US dollar bulls are back on the bids amid renewed US-China escalation over the Hong Kong (HK) Issue. Beijing vowed retaliatory sanctions against the US after President Donald Trump signed an order end to HK’s special status under US law to punish China.
In the overnight trades, the risk appetite was boosted by Moderna Inc’s experimental vaccine success for COVID-19, which downed the US dollar to fresh multi-week lows across its main competitors and lifted the bright metal back above $1810 level.
In the day ahead, gold prices are likely to remain at the mercy of the market sentiment and US dollar dynamics amid incoming COVID-19 updates, US-China headlines and US macro/ earnings news. The gold buyers, however, may remain hopeful amid looming coronavirus risks and could resort to dip-buying, in an effort to retest the multi-year highs.
Short-term technical outlook
Gold: One-hour chart
On the one-hour chart, the price is flirting with the upward sloping 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) support at $1806.13 while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south at 50.35.
Therefore, the bears look to extend control, with the next support seen around $1805, the confluence of the 50 and 100-HMAs. Should the bulls fail to defend that level, a sharp drop towards the downside target of $1796 cannot be ruled out, where the bullish 200-HMA lies.
The spot has managed to hold above the 200-HMA since mid-June and hence it will act as powerful support, where the buyers can look for fresh entries.
Alternatively, only a decisive break above the $1812/13 barrier will revive the bullish momentum in the near-term. The bulls will then aim for the multi-year highs of $1818.17
Gold: Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1806.30
|Today Daily Change
|-3.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1809.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1774.64
|Daily SMA50
|1741.98
|Daily SMA100
|1691.19
|Daily SMA200
|1604.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1810.98
|Previous Daily Low
|1790.42
|Previous Weekly High
|1818.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.16
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1803.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1798.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1796.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1782.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1775.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1816.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1824.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1837.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Again pierces 0.7000 with eyes on Aussie employment, China GDP
AUD/USD defies pullback from 0.7038 with the bounce off 0.6993. Sino-American tension, COVID-19 spread in Melbourne caps the upside at monthly high. Australia’s June month jobs report, Chinese Q2 GDP and Retail Sales are in the spotlight.
Gold: Bulls stay hopeful above $1,800 despite Wednesday’s spinning top
Gold prices recede from $1,813.40 after a three-day winning streak. Spinning top suggests traders’ indecision, can be clubbed with recent sluggish moves. The month-start top adds to the downside barrier.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.