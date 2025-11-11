TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: Acceptance above $4,130 is critical for XAU/USD buyers

  • Gold sits at three-week highs near $4,150 early Tuesday as buyers refuse to give up.
  • US Dollar finds fresh haven demand as Asian markets turn cautious despite the US government reopening hopes.
  • Gold focuses on a daily close above the 23.6% Fibo resistance amid bullish RSI.       
Gold Price Forecast: Acceptance above $4,130 is critical for XAU/USD buyers
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

Gold is flirting with the $4,150 barrier early Tuesday, sitting at the highest level in three months. The focus now turns to the US ADP weekly jobs report amid a potential end to the government shutdown.  

Gold looks to US ADP Employment Change data

Gold has been on a roll higher, gaining over 3% so far this week, on hopes that the US government reopening would imply resumption of the economic data publications, which could help markets confirm a December interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

Markets are currently pricing in about a 64% chance of the Fed lowering rates next month, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Last week’s downbeat US data ramped up bets for another cut by the turn of the year. The University of Michigan (UoM) showed on Friday that the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 50.3 in early November, the lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years.

Meanwhile, the executive outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said on Thursday, that corporations announced a 183.1% monthly surge in layoffs, the worst October in over two decades, per Reuters.

Amid ground labor market concerns and the disinflationary trend, markets believe that the missed US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for September and the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) could help seal in a December rate reduction.

This narrative is boding well for Gold optimists even as US Treasury bond yields and stocks ride the wave higher of the US shutdown nearing an end.

Youtube preview

 With US bond markets closed on Tuesday in observance of Veterans Day, all eyes are on the weekly US private sector Employment Change (4-week average) data, which could provide fresh light on the health of the labor market.

The sentiment on Wall Street will also be closely monitored for fresh trading incentives in Gold price.

Gold price technical analysis

Daily chart

As observed on the daily chart, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) looks firm above the midline, currently near 60, suggesting that buyers will likely retain control in the near term.

Acceptance above $4,129, the 23.6%  Fibonacci Retracement level of the parabolic rise to the record high that began on August 19, is critical on a daily candlestick closing basis to unleash further upside.

The next relevant topside target is seen at the $4,200 round level, above which a fresh uptrend will initiate toward the record high of $4,382.

On the downside, the initial support is located at the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $4,086, below which the $4,050 psychological level will come into play.

The line in the sand for Gold buyers is seen at $3,973, the 38.2% Fibo level of the same advance.

 

Economic Indicator

ADP Employment Change 4-week average

The preliminary ADP weekly estimate, released by Automatic Data Processing Inc, provides a four-week moving average of the latest total private-employment change in the US. Generally, a rise in the indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and is simulative of economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is traditionally seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Tue Nov 11, 2025 13:15

Frequency: Weekly

Consensus: -

Previous: 14.25K

Source: ADP Research Institute

The ADP weekly report provides the change in private sector employment, offering the most current view of the labor market based on ADP's fine-grained, high-frequency data. Traders often consider employment figures from ADP, America's largest payrolls provider, as the harbringer of the Bureau of Labor Statistics release of Nonfarm Payrolls.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers