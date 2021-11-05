This week, FED - the US Federal Reserve notified that the QE (quantitative easing) will be reduced slowly from November till June 2022. The chairman of FED, Jerome Powell also declared that 15 billion dollars will be withdrawn every month. Importantly, Bitcoin is rising as a new king of the safe-heaven in the new decade, which pushes gold to the second choice for saving assets.
Going against gold, the DXY - US Dollar Index climbs up significantly these days because of the new positive policy of the FED.
Today, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release Non-farm Payrolls which will have an important effect on the USD, especially gold.
Moving average analysis
On the daily chart, the MA20/MA50 have reverse signals, however, it is not enough for the bulls to hold the game. The MA20/MA50 are still above the MA200. Eventually, the bears is coming back.
On the 4-hour chart, both the two MA20/MA50 climbed up, making a significant uptrend. The MA20 is below the MA50 showing that there may be a chance gold will fall down at the weekend.
On the 1-hour chart, the MA200 crossed over the MA20/MA50 and made a significant diversification over the MA50. But, be careful about the climbing of the MA20 which reaches the peak of MA200 right now.
In conclusion, in the long-term, gold might fall down. In the mid-term and the short-term, the bulls is dominating.
Fibonacci analysis
The Fibonacci indicator is measured on the daily chart at 2 levels:
The $1920/oz: This is a double top pattern, which is made in the last 6 months.
The $1680/oz: The strongest support in the past 2 years.
Gold is accumulating at the zone between $1770/oz and $1830/oz, considered as the Fibonacci 61.8 and 78.6. Keep an eye on the Fibonacci 78.6, this is the short-term goal for the bears this week if they want to make a significant impact.
Support/resistance analysis
The resistances are $1800/oz and $1830/oz.
The supports are $1760/oz and $1740/oz.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches fresh 2021 low below 1.1520 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its weakest level of 2021 below 1.1520 on Friday after the US jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 531,000 in October, surpassing the market consensus of 425,000.
GBP/USD holds near mid-1.3400s, broad-based dollar strength limits rebound
GBP/USD extended its slide toward 1.3400 on Friday before staging a rebound in the early American session. With the greenback preserving its strength against rivals on the upbeat October jobs report, the pair is consolidating its losses around mid-1.3400s.
Gold fluctuates wildly after US NFP data, stays below $1,800
Gold plunged to a fresh daily low of $1,785 with the initial market reaction to the US October jobs report but managed to erase its losses. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 531,000 in October, compared to analysts' forecast of 425,000, and gold trades in the daily range below $1,800.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Experts are investigating whale wallet movements to account for the recent drop in SHIB price across spot exchanges. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the alt season before SHIB consolidation started. Shiba Inu market capitalization has dropped, and SHIB has slipped to rank 11.
Why will Tesla stock fall?
Tesla has yet to retreat from its lofty perch, but with a host of options expiries today, surely it cannot be too far away now. Options and obviously call options have been the main driver of the move in Tesla shares with huge buying of the $1,000 and $1,200 strikes expiring today.