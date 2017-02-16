Gold Poised to Run Higher

The dollar was rejected by the 50 day MA on Wednesday.

Wednesday's bearish reversal eased the parameters for forming a swing high. A swing high has formed overnight. This rejection by the 50 day MA should send the dollar into its daily cycle decline. A peak on day 9 can still result in a left translated failed daily cycle.

And the dollar rolling over has ignited a bullish response from gold.

Gold has held up well as the dollar rallied out of its daily cycle low. This morning we see that gold has formed a swing low off of Wednesday's bullish reversal and has delivered a trend line break. That signals that day 13 was a half cycle low. Gold's daily cycle has been averaging 27 - 33 days since emerging from its multi year low. And now that the dollar appears to be rolling over, gold is poised to run higher.