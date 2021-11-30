American stocks jumped on Monday as investors continued to reflect on the Omicron variant and the strong US pending home sales numbers. The Dow Jones rose by more than 250 points while the Nasdaq index rose by more than 290 points. At the same time, the CBOE volatility index declined by more than 21%. This is a signal that investors believe that the new variant will not have a major impact on the economy. Meanwhile, Twitter shares jumped by more than 5% after Jack Dorsey stepped down. Other top laggards were companies like Peloton, Robinhood, and Teladoc. Aviation stocks like United Airlines and American Airlines also jumped.
The US dollar index rose as the market reflected on testimony by Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen. In a statement, Powell reiterated that the American economy was doing quite well. This is evidenced by the recent stream of strong numbers from the country. The unemployment rate has dropped to 4.6% while the initial jobless claims have dropped to the lowest level in more than 50 years. On Monday, data showed that the country’s pending home sales rebounded by 7% in October. Later today, the currency will react to the latest US home price index and consumer confidence data.
The euro was little changed against the US dollar as the market reflected on the strong consumer inflation numbers from Europe. On Monday, data by the German statistics agency revealed that the country’s inflation jumped by 6% in October. The same trend has been seen in other countries even as the European Central Bank (ECB) insisted that it is transitory. The currency will today react to preliminary inflation data from the Eurozone and France. Germany will also publish the latest unemployment numbers.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair retreated slightly during the American and Asian sessions. The pair is trading at 1.1268, which is slightly below last Friday’s high of 1.1335. On the four-hour chart, the pair is still slightly below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. It has also moved to the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the oversold level. The pair will likely resume the bullish trend as the market target the Friday high at 1.1335.
XAU/USD
The XAUUSD pair retreated as the US dollar strength continued. On the four-hour chart, the pair is trading slightly above the key support level at 1,778. This was the lowest level on November 9th. It has moved below the 25-day moving average. Also, it has declined to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. The Stochastic oscillator has also dropped from the overbought level. Therefore, the pair will likely break out lower in the coming days.
NZD/USD
The NZDUSD pair tumbled to 0.6786, the lowest level since November 2020. On the daily chart, the pair has moved below the key support level at 0.6870. This was the lowest level in September this year. It has also fallen below the 25-day moving average and the Parabolic SAR indicator while the MACD has fallen below the neutral level. Therefore, the path of the least resistance for the pair is to the downside.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1300
The American currency gathers momentum at the end of the day as Wall Street turned red, hinting at another wage of risk-aversion.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold still depressed despite the better market mood
Gold recovered on Wednesday alongside the market’s mood, currently trading in the $1,780.00 region. The bright metal advanced on easing demand for the American currency, as stocks turned green following Tuesday’s setback.
Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model
Analysts are evaluating the probability of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs before the end of 2021. There is a spike in fear among Bitcoin traders, but open interest in the futures market remains high despite sell-off.
