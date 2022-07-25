Gold Spot bounced from my buy opportunity at 1680/75. Longs worked perfectly on the bounce to my target of 1705/10 for an easy 25-30 point profit.
We wrote: Now we have a bullish engulfing candle buy signal so further gains are expected to 1725/27 & probably as far as 1735/38. - Targets hit with a high for the day exactly here in fact.
Silver shorts at resistance at 1895/1905 worked perfectly on the slide to 1850 & 1821. Silver then bounced in line with Gold leaving a double bottom buy signal with a hammer candle for confirmation.
WTI Crude could be forming an inverse head & shoulders with neck line at 100.00/100.50.
Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.
Daily analysis
Gold higher again as predicted to my 1735/38 target with a high for the day exactly here. Prices then dropped nearly 20 points but outlook remains positive at this stage. Holding first support at 1727/25 targets 1735/38. Above 1740 look for 1753/55 this week.
Downside is expected to be limited with support at 1727/25 but better support at 1715/10. Longs need stops below 1705.
Silver made a high for the day at first resistance at 1895/1905 on the bounce. Resistance is higher today at 1910/20 but shorts are more risky after the double bottom - a break above 1930 is a buy signal targeting 1975/85, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 2010/30.
Holding 1910/20 risks a slide to 1860/50 (a low for the day exactly here om Friday), before a retest of 1820/10.
WTI Crude September 100.00/100.50. A break above 101.00 is a buy signal targeting 103.00/50, perhaps as far as 106.00/50.
Minor support at 9630/00 & again at 9480/40. A break lower can target 9330/00.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0200 on dismal German data
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot at around 1.0200, as the US dollar holds the bounce amid a risk-off market mood. Global economic slowdown worries persist amid the Fed and US GDP week. Germany's IFO data disappointed in July.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 as recession fears loom
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, unable to find acceptance above 1.2000 yet again. The UK political uncertainty and worries over recession offset expectations of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August.
Gold remains on the defensive, downside seems cushioned
Gold edged lower on Monday amid modest USD strength and an uptick in the US bond yields. Recession fears weighed on investors’ sentiment and offered some support to the XAU/USD.
Will this support confluence save XRP price from a 10% drop?
XRP price has undone its gains witnessed over the last week. This development comes as the Bitcoin price struggles to move above a historically significant barrier.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!