Gold Miners ETF (GDX) shows incomplete bearish sequence from 5.4.2023 high looking for further downside. In shorter cycle, the decline from 7.18.2023 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Down from 7.18.2023 high, wave 1 ended at 27.27 and rally in wave 2 ended at 30.13. The ETF then extended lower in wave 3 towards 25.68. Internal subdivision of wave 3 unfolded as a 5 waves in lesser degree. Down from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 28.79 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 29.41.
The ETF extended lower in wave ((iii)) towards 26.62 and rally in wave ((iv)) ended at 27.59. Final leg wave ((v)) ended at 25.68 which completed wave 3 in higher degree. Wave 4 is currently in progress to correct cycle from 9.21.2023 high in 3, 7, or 11 swing before the decline resumes. Potential target for wave 4 is 23.6 – 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of wave 3. This area comes at 26.74 – 27.39 where sellers can appear for further downside. Potential target lower is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension from 5.4.2023 high. This area comes at 20.6 – 25.2. If we assume that 9.26.2022 low at 21.52 will hold, then the area of support should be 21.52 – 25.2.
Gold Miners ETF (GDX) 60 minutes Elliott Wave chart
GDX Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
