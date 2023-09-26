After the recent strong turn down on gold we adjusted the wave count and think that the price action from the July low is wave B, but can still meet higher prices if we consider a running flat or possibly even running triangle scenario since a drop from 1990 can be a complex w-x-y in subwave (B). Because of a recent sharp drop in the 4-hour chart from around 1950 at the start of September, it's a higher probability for a bearish running triangle pattern within wave B rather than a flat. In fact subwave (D) is also finished now followed by wave (E) that stoped at the 61.8% Fib resistance from here we can see nice turn, towards the lower side of a pattern. Keep an eye on the red trendline support now and the 1900 area; break below that zone will confirm a new drop for wave C, possibly even to around 1850 or lower.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0600 as US Dollar rally takes a breather
EUR/USD is battling 1.0600 on its road to recovery in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is drawing support from a pause in the US Dollar rally alongside the US Treasury bond yields, as risk sentiment stabilizes. US data awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2200 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is off the lows but remains pressured below 1.2200 in the European session on Tuesday. A mild improvement in risk sentiment has capped the US Dollar rally, aiding the pair's rebound. Mid-tier US economic data next in focus.
Gold price bounces off over one-week low, keeps the red amid Fed rate hike jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) recovers a bit from a one-and-half-week low touched this Tuesday and trades just below the $1,1915 level during the early European session, down 0.10% for the day.
Shiba Inu inspired meme coin BONE notes first rise following the 55% crash in two months
Bone ShibaSwap, also known as BONE, is one of the few meme coins that had a positive run on Monday. The meme coin is slowly emerging into an entity of its own, provided it can attract enough users to fuel its long overdue recovery.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Expectations turn critical after Fed’s announcement Premium
The United States (US) CB Consumer Confidence is expected to have extended its decline in September after trimming June and July gains in August. The index is foreseen at 105.5 in September.