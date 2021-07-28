Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Gold XAU/USD GDX Silver XAG/USD US Dollar Index DXY and US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield
Gold Technical Analysis:Expecting another move lower to 1780
Elliott Wave Gold: Tracking two counts
Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral
TradingLevels: 1800 is the next Minor level of support and Sub-level support 1780|1772|1665
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed
EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3900 as USD weakens
GBP/USD extends the previous two day’s gains in Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair trades in a very narrow trade band and awaits for confirmation. US dollar trades below 93.00 ahead of the FOMC meeting. The sterling gains on the sharp decline in coronavirus infections.
EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed
EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.
Theta price gains over 100%, confirms a bullish trend change
Theta price printed a new correction low on July 20, undercutting the May 19 low of $3.70 and the 78.6% retracement level of $3.54 before rallying 100% into yesterday’s high. The convergence of key resistance levels prevented an extension of the rally.
US June Durable Goods: More than meets the eye
New orders for long-lasting consumer goods were slower than forecast in June but large positive revisions to the May results kept market focus on the robust US economic recovery. Two of three Durable Goods categories miss forecasts by wide margins.