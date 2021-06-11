Gold XAU/USD GDX Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Overview: Impulsive pattern in play
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave (iii) of v) of 3 retracement completed for Gold
Gold Trading Strategy: continue to build long positions, buying dips and new highs
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.2200 inside falling channel
EUR/USD remains depressed between 100-SMA and 200-SMA inside a three-week-old descending trend channel. Downbeat MACD signals also back the bears, monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD looks shy of regaining 1.4200, Brexit, UK data dump eyed
GBP/USD bulls take a breather following the heaviest run-up in two weeks. UK PM Johnson said US President Biden didn’t alarm about the Northern Ireland situation, Brussels-Britain agrees over fishing catch. Brexit chatters, G7 deal and UK’s April data-flow become the key.
EUR/USD struggles below 1.2200 inside falling channel
EUR/USD remains depressed between 100-SMA and 200-SMA inside a three-week-old descending trend channel. Downbeat MACD signals also back the bears, monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
Cardano needs to hold $1.39 or risks a dramatic decline
Cardano price illustrates a symmetrical triangle on the 12-hour chart with a clear but significant measured move of 50%, putting the May 19 low or the all-time high in the crosshairs depending on the resolution direction.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.