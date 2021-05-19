Gold XAU/USD & Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Overview: Gold and Silver have confirmed their trends higher and its the time add long positions
Elliott Wave Gold: Wave (v) of iii) at 1900
Gold Trading Strategy: Expect the market to spend time around the 1900
EUR/USD refreshes a multi-month high near 1.2230 amid USD weakness
The EUR/USD holds on to the previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Risk aversion also weighs on the demand for USD.
GBP/USD: Bulls in control above old resistance
GBP/USD bulls looking for more ground in the 1.42 area. There could be a retracement deeper to test prior resistance first. While there is a scope of a 38.2% Fibo retracement, the bulls may just take flight from the 4-hour support for an extension.
Gold wobbles around $1,870 on downbeat S&P 500 Futures
Gold is benefitting from a weaker USD mid-week. XAU/USD reverses the early Asian session gains, stays around the late January high tested the previous day, while easing to $1,869 as markets in Tokyo open for Wednesday.
Dogecoin poised for an explosive rally
Dogecoin price stabilizes along the April 16 high with consecutive inside days, creating the foundation for an explosive restart for the rally moving forward. Coinbase to add the meme-based cryptocurrency to its list of tradable assets.
It's all about inflation
Weaker U.S. data is finally catching up to the dollar. The greenback traded lower against all of the major currencies on Tuesday following softer housing data. Building permits grew 0.3% in the month of April, down from 1.7% in March while housing starts dropped -9.5%.