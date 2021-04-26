Gold XAU/USD & Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Overview: The 1800 is a good target for Gold to take some profit, we can renter IF the 1800 becomes the tested support
Elliott Wave Gold: Can be counted in different ways, but the 1800 is the line in the sand, so support on 1800 flips the market to the upside.
Gold Trading Strategy: Long above 1800
Peter Mathers tradinglounge.com
