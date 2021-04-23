Gold XAU/USD & Silver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast
Overview: The 1800 is a good target for Gold to take some profit, we can renter IF the 1800 becomes the tested support
Elliott Wave Gold: Can be counted in different ways, but the 1800 is the line in the sand, so support on 1800 flips the market to the upside.
Gold Trading Strategy: Long above 1800
Peter Mathers tradinglounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls target 100-DMA again ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is back on the bid above 1.2000, snapping three straight days of sluggishness. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt towards 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.
GBP/USD: Looks to UK Retail Sales, PMI to regain 1.3900
GBP/USD stays mildly bid above 1.3850, as the US dollar retreats across the board. Covid vaccine updates and upbeat UK data outweigh renewed Brexit jitters. Focus shifts to the UK Retail Sales and PMIs.
EUR/USD: Bulls target 100-DMA again ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is back on the bid above 1.2000, snapping three straight days of sluggishness. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt towards 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.
Gold remains two steps away from $1800 and beyond
Gold (XAU/USD) is attempting a tepid bounce after falling 1% on Thursday amid a sharp recovery staged by the US dollar. Risk-aversion gripped the markets on Bloomberg report that the Biden administration is proposing higher taxes on the wealthy to pay for its social plan.
Lagarde cautiousness & Biden's taxes
All market chatter is about Biden's taxes & their impact on shares and cryptos. But let's discuss that ECB decision first-- The economic outlook is improving in Europe, yet you wouldn't know it from Lagarde's Thursday comments after the ECB decision.