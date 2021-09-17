Gold XAU/USD SIlver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Technical Analysis US Spot Gold is expected to reach 1810 - 1820 then move lower towards 1750.
Elliott Wave Gold:Working through Primary Wave 4).
Count1: Wave c) of 2 Count 2: Triangle; Wave c) of B of (D) of 4).
Gold Trading Strategy:Neutral.
TradingLevels: Resistance First support Sub-Level 2 1780|1772|1765 Second support The Mid Point 1750 With Resistance Sub Group 1 1810|1820|1830.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
17:45 Silver Elliott Wave Analysis.
19:00 Thank you for watching Gold Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
