USD: Service PMI, July 06: The US Services PMI print is forecast to come in at 55.7 next week. Worries over the US consumer started to build this week, so any signs of a services PMI slowdown next week could weigh on stocks as US growth fears will likely amplify.

EUR: Spanish Inflation, June 29: Headline inflation in Spain rose surprisingly high this week at 10.2% in June down from 8.7% in May. The higher inflation print are across the Eurozone the more pressure there will be on the ECB to hike interest rates to bring down record high inflation levels.

Investors continue to weigh up slowing growth concerns and high inflation fears. Growth worries were stoked once again this week as 30% of US consumers in the latest confidence print expect business conditions to worsen into the end of 2022. Inflation fears were also reignited as Spain saw double digit inflation and energy prices still remain elevated. Growth worries continued to weigh on global stocks this week, but China’s 50 index was boosted firmly higher on an improving outlook for China’s economy. The same themes of growth and inflation should remain at the front of investors minds as global recessionary fears are likely to return next week too.

