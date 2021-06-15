Top daily news

Stocks are rising currently with commodities largely steady after US stocks closed higher Monday. Apple shares rose 2.46% outperforming market, Microsoft gained 0.78% Monday amid reports at June 24 event Microsoft could announce Windows 11, a successor to Windows 10, which came out in July 2015.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.2% GBP USD +0.08% USD JPY +0.05% AUD USD -0.1%

The Dollar strengthening has reversed currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, ended flat on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting starting today.

GBP/USD continued its retreating Monday while EUR/USD reversed its sliding after the euro area statistical office Eurostat reported euro-zone industrial output rose above-expected 0.8% over month in April. Both pairs are higher currently. AUD/USD joined USD/JPY’s accelerated climbing Monday with both Australian dollar and yen lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.22% Nikkei Index +1.46% Hang Seng Index -0.97% Australian Stock Index +0.38%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are rising currently ahead of Census Bureau report on US retail sales at 14:30 CET today while US 10-year Treasury yields hover around 1.487%. The three US main stock benchmarks recorded daily returns ranging from -0.25% to +0.74% Monday as Nasdaq and SP500 closed at records.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending higher Monday led by oil and gas shares while Boris Johnson extended current lockdown rules in England due to concerns over delta Covid variant. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Chinese stock indexes defying the prevailing elevated sentiment as China urged NATO to stop exaggerating the "China threat theory" after the group's leaders warned that the country presents "systemic challenges".

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.31% WTI Crude +0.12%

Brent is edging higher today as the prospect of Iran starting to export crude oil soon faded with no progress in talks with the US over a nuclear agreement. Prices closed mixed Monday. US West Texas Intermediate WTI lost 3 cents but is higher currently. Brent added 0.2% to $72.86 a barrel on Monday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.02%

Gold prices are rebounding currently. August gold lost 0.7% to $1865.90 an ounce on Monday, the lowest settlement in a month.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.