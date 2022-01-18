GBPUSD was even higher last week after a break above the channel resistance line on the daily chart, so we believe that the pound has bottomed at 1.3130 area, and that we are going to see more upside after any corrective retracement.
Price has an extended structure in the middle, so it's worth being patient and waiting on pullbacks if you want to participate within an uptrend. Ideally the fourth wave is now in play with wave 4) support at 1.3590 followed by 1.3500 area, from where uptrend may resume when looking at the 4h time frame.
GBP/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit Wavetraders for details!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and trades around 1.1350
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. Focus remains on mounting inflationary pressures and upcoming central banks’ announcements.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Yields everywhere are rising too far, too fast: Could we expect them to settle down?
Today we get housing starts and permits, but expectations are running low because of Omicron and bad weather. It’s not exactly an inspiring bit of data, anyway. In fact, the juicy data is from Canada, CPI today and retail sales on Friday. There is still chatter about a BoC hike next week.