Another currency that looks attractive vs USD as US yeilds come down, can be pound, after a very nice rebound from 1.18 area last week, where market made a failure breakdown. In fact, a reversal from the low is impulsive which already took out the 1.2065 so more gains can be seen after a retracement. Nice technical and also the psychological support can be at 1.2.
