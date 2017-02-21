GBPUSD Analysis: Correction anticipated

Pair's Outlook

The Cable not only reached its target on Thursday, but even managed to close trade at the highest level in nearly three weeks. However, the reason for the substantial rally was not the Sterling's strength, but US Dollar's weakness. Consequently, a bearish correction could easily occur today, with the exchange rate retreating towards 1.25—where the 20-day SMA and the weekly R1 rest. Technical studies, on the other hand, suggest another positive outcome is due, in which case the main target would be the resistance area around 1.2613, formed by the upper Bollinger band and the weekly R2.