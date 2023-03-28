GBPUSD was stubbornly pushing for a close above the 1.2280 bar during Tuesday’s early European trading hours despite six consecutive failed attempts.
From a technical perspective, the short-term bias remains skewed to the upside as the RSI and the MACD are clearly fluctuating within the bullish area. Yet, the former is maintaining a sideways trajectory, suggesting that some caution is warranted.
If the bulls successfully climb above the 1.2280 wall, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021-2022 downtrend, the next barrier might occur within the 1.2400-1.2445 zone. Another step higher could face some congestion around 1.2550 before speeding up to 1.2665-1.2700. The 1.2800 area could be the next destination.
Alternatively, a flip below the short-term support trendline at 1.2260 may cause a quick decline to 1.2180. Even lower, the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and the upper boundary of the broken channel could provide a footing to keep the price within the 1.2100 territory. If they fail, the sell-off could intensify towards 1.2040.
In brief, GBPUSD is aiming for a bullish continuation, though only a sustainable move above 1.2280 would boost buying appetite.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2300 after Bailey speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, paring back gains amid souring risk sentiment on Tuesday. The pair fails to capitalize on encouraging comments from BoE Governor Bailey., as the US Dollar stalls decline amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. US data eyed.
Gold finds support at $1,950, volatility to continue as market awaits central bankers’ next move
Gold price has settled around $1,950 in a quiet start to Tuesday trading. The bright metal extended its retracement on Monday on another volatile day, dipping to $1,944 before closing at $1,957, losing more than 1% on the day.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
Resilience, uncertainty and robust monetary policy
Recent data in the US show a resilient economy despite the significant and fast tightening of monetary policy. In the Eurozone, the services sector is a source of resilience. Frustratingly for central banks, inflation has also been resilient.