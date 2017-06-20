GBP/USD: weighed by Carney, 1.2500 on the table

The GBP/USD pair trades at its lowest since June 8th, when the pair bottomed at 1.2634 following the disappointing election's result. The Pound came under selling pressure after BOE's Governor Mark Carney spoke at the Mansion House in London, indicating that it's no time for a rate hike. Carney has maintained a dovish stance amid Brexit ever since the referendum was planned, so his words are hardly a surprise. Nevertheless, the headlines weighed on an already weakened Pound. Technically, the pair is bearish intraday, with a break below the mentioned low probably fueling the decline over the next few hours, as in the 4 hours chart, an early advance was rejected by a bearish 20 SMA, currently 100 pips above the current level, whilst technical indicators extended their declines within negative territory, still will room to go. A bearish breakout exposes the 1.2500 figure for the upcoming sessions, regardless dollar's self strength.

