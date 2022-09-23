GBP/USD
Cable accelerates below 1.12 mark on Friday and hit new lowest since 1985, in extension of steep bear-leg from 1.1738 (Sep 13 lower top), which is a part of larger downtrend from 1.4249 (June 2021 peak.
The action in Asian and early European trading has registered a fall of 0.8%, as the pair is on track for a second straight significant weekly loss (over 2% so far).
Persisting safe haven flows on fears of escalation geopolitical situation, weakening economy and signals that the Fed will remain aggressive regarding its monetary policy, continue to deflate pound.
The latest economic data from UK, further weakened the sentiment as services PMI fell below 50 threshold in September (49.2 vs 50.9 in Aug) with Sep figure being the lowest since January 2021, while manufacturing sector performed better than expected in September (48.5 vs 47.3 f/c) but stays in the territory that points to contraction.
Weak fundamentals complement to bearish technical studies, signaling further weakness, with psychological 1.10 support being in focus, with risk of acceleration towards Feb 1985 low at 1.0520.
Meanwhile, bears may take a breather on oversold conditions on daily and weekly chart, with upticks to be capped under strong barrier at 1.1410 (falling 10DMA / Mar 2020 low) to offer better selling opportunities.
Res: 1.1273; 1.1305; 1.1364; 1.1410.
Sup: 1.1150; 1.1100; 1.1072; 1.1000.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1497
- R2 1.1431
- R1 1.1345
- PP 1.1278
-
- S1 1.1193
- S2 1.1126
- S3 1.104
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-decade low below 0.9800
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in two decades below 0.9750, pressured by broad dollar strength. Meanwhile, the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in private sector continued to contract in September.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1100 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level since 1985 below 1.1100 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 48.4 in September from 49.8 in August and the CBI Retail Sales Balance slumped to -20 from +37.
Gold drops to lowest level since April 2020 below $1,650
Gold plunged to its weakest level since April 2020 below $1,650 on Friday amid relentless dollar strength. Ahead of the US PMI data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 3.77%, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).