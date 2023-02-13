GBP/USD
Cable dips further in early Monday’s trading, remaining at the back foot, following Friday’s 0.56% fall.
Fresh weakness retraced over 61.8% of last week’s 1.1960/1.2193 recovery leg, which was strongly rejected last Thursday and left a bull-trap above 55DMA.
Near-term structure is negative, as daily studies show strong bearish momentum and a multiple bear-crosses of 10;20;30;55 DMA’s.
Bears pressure psychological 1.20 support, where last week’s action faced strong headwinds and was rejected.
Violation of 1.20 level would risk test of key supports at 1.1960 (Feb 7 spike low and 1.1942 (200DMA), break of which would spark an acceleration towards next key supports at 1.1841/1.1796 (Jan 6 trough/daily cloud base).
Broken Fibo support at 1.2073 (61.8%) now acts as resistance and should ideally cap upticks to keep fresh bears intact.
Res: 1.2073; 1.2100; 1.2144; 1.2179.
Sup: 1.2000; 1.1942; 1.1900; 1.1841.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2205
- R2 1.2172
- R1 1.2113
- PP 1.208
-
- S1 1.2021
- S2 1.1988
- S3 1.1929
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
