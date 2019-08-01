GBP/USD looks vulnerable after the Fed, ahead of the BOE — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has probably ended its recovery after the Federal Reserve has dampened hopes for a long cycle of rate cuts and sent the dollar higher. GBP/USD now faces the Bank of England's decision later today. How is cable positioned?
We can see how resistance is stronger than support.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that GBP/USD is currently trading between 1.217 and 1.2136 where we see several technical lines holding the currency pair stable. These include the previous daily low, the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper, the Simple Moving Average 10-15m, the Pivot Point one-day Support 1, and more.
Support awaits at 1.2066 which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day, the Pivot Point one-day Support 2, and the Bollinger Band 4h-Lower.
Further down, only weak support awaits at 1.1197 where the Pivot Point one-day Support 3 meets the price.
Looking up, fierce resistance awaits at 1.2187 which is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-week Support 3, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, and more.
Further above, 1.2263 is a high upside target and is where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the SMA 100-1h, the BB 1h-Upper, and the previous daily high.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1000 after the Fed's hawkish cut
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1000, the lowest in over two years. The Fed's reluctance to signal further imminent rate cuts and its upbeat outlook has sent the dollar higher. EZ PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles at the lowest since January 2017 after the Fed, ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading at the low 1.2100s, following the upbeat message from the US Fed and its unwillingness to further cut rates. The Bank of England is set to leave policy unchanged.
USD/JPY sits near 2-month tops, comfortably above 109.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair built on the post-FOMC positive move and rallied further beyond the 109.00 handle, hitting two-month tops on Thursday.
Forex Today: Fed-fueled dollar dominates, GBP/USD fears BOE's Super Thursday, and more NFP hints eyed
The Federal Reserve's "hawkish cut" continues supporting the USD against all other currencies. The Fed cut rates as expected amid weak inflation and weaker global demand, but stressed that the outlook is favorable for the US economy and signaled that it is only an "insurance cut" and a "mid-cycle adjustment."
Gold struggles near 2-week lows, $1400 mark remains in sight
Gold dropped to over two-week lows on Thursday, with bears now eyeing a move towards challenging the key $1400 psychological mark.