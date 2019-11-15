GBP/USD forecast: The upside seems capped near 1.2900 handle, US retail sales in focus

- A modest USD pullback helped gain some traction on Thursday.
- UK political uncertainty kept a lid on any subsequent move up.
The GBP/USD pair finally broke out of its three-day-old consolidative trading range on Thursday and jumped back closer to weekly tops, albeit the uptick once again faltered ahead of the 1.2900 handle. As investors looked past softer UK monthly retail sales data, which fueled concerns about slowing economic growth, a modest US Dollar pullback was seen as one of the key factors that helped the pair to regain some late traction on Thursday.
UK politics remains in focus
The US Dollar softened in the wake of a sharp intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and remained on the defensive after the initial weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose to a five-month high. Meanwhile, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of congressional testimony offered fresh clues on the US central bank's monetary policy outlook and did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
Despite the supporting factor, the pair lacked any strong bullish conviction as investors still seemed to refrain from placing any aggressive bets amid uncertainty over the outcome of the UK snap election in December. It is worth reporting that the incoming polls have been showing a majority for the ruling Conservative party and the odds increased further after the Brexit party leader Nigel Farage said on Thursday that they will fight the Labour party in all of its seats, though did little to impress bullish traders.
Meanwhile, the overnight optimistic trade-related comments by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, saying that there has been “very good progress,” and that a US-China trade agreement was close, boosted the global risk sentiment. The same was evident from a goodish pickup in the US bond yields during the Asian session on Friday, which extended some support to the USD and kept a lid on any subsequent move up for the major.
Moving ahead, Friday's UK economic docket lacks any major market-moving releases and hence, the incoming UK political/Brexit headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the sentiment surrounding the Sterling. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US monthly retail sales figures will influence the USD price dynamics and further contributed towards producing some meaningful opportunities on the last trading day of the week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, bulls might still wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2900 handle before positioning for a further near-term appreciating move towards 1.2965-70 intermediate resistance. The momentum could further get extended and assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark.
On the flip side, 100-hour SMA – around mid-1.2800s – now becomes immediate support to defend and is closely followed by the 1.2820-15 region, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2800 handle. Any subsequent weakness is more likely to remain limited and attract some dip-buying near last week’s swing lows, around the 1.2770-65 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support might drag the pair further towards testing the 1.2715-10 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recovering from the lows. White House adviser Kudlow's optimism is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. US retail sales are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.
USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains, around mid-108.00s
US-China trade deal hopes helped regain some traction on Friday. The technical set-up might have shifted in favour of bearish traders. Investors look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction, focus on 98.00 ahead of data
The greenback is trading on a weak note at the end of the week, prompting the US Dollar Index (DXY) to remain close to the key support at 98.00 the figure.
Trump Impeachment: Markets will not like any replacement
The public phase of the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump has kicked off, with the US public and parties divided more than ever. How does it affect markets?