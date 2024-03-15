GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers to retain control while 1.2750 stays intact as resistance

GBP/USD extended its slide after breaking below 1.2800 on Thursday.

1.2750 aligns as immediate resistance for the pair.

An improving risk mood ahead of the weekend could help the pair find a foothold.

GBP/USD lost its traction and continued to push lower as the technical selling pressure ramped up after it broke below 1.2800 on Thursday. The pair fluctuates in a tight range below 1.2750 early Friday and the technical picture suggests that the bearish bias stays intact.

Rising US Treasury bond yields provided a boost to the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday and caused GBP/USD to turn south.

After the US data showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 1.6% in February, at a much stronger pace than the 1% increase recorded in January, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield climbed to 4.3% as investors reassessed the timing of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy pivot. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed policy rate staying unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% range in June climbed to 40% from below-30% before the data release.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.50% 0.87% 0.43% 0.97% 1.32% 1.38% 0.69% EUR -0.50% 0.37% -0.07% 0.48% 0.83% 0.89% 0.18% GBP -0.88% -0.37% -0.44% 0.11% 0.47% 0.53% -0.18% CAD -0.43% 0.06% 0.44% 0.55% 0.87% 0.95% 0.25% AUD -0.98% -0.48% -0.11% -0.55% 0.36% 0.41% -0.28% JPY -1.32% -0.84% -0.22% -0.91% -0.33% 0.08% -0.65% NZD -1.39% -0.90% -0.53% -0.97% -0.41% -0.06% -0.71% CHF -0.68% -0.18% 0.19% -0.24% 0.30% 0.63% 0.71% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Later in the day, the Import Price Index data from the US will be watched closely by market participants. Although this data is not usually a big market-mover, investors could react to it due to its potential impact on inflation. In January, the Import Price Index declined by 1.3% on a yearly basis. A positive print in February could help the USD gather strength ahead of the weekend. On the other hand, a decline similar to the one in January could weigh on the currency and help GBP/USD rebound.

In the meantime, US stock index futures turned marginally positive on the day after staying in the red during the Asian trading hours. In case the risk mood continues to improve and Wall Street's main indexes open higher, the USD could struggle to find demand in the American session.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 40 and the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) is close to making a bearish cross with the 50-period SMA, reflecting the bearish bias.

The Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend aligns as key resistance at 1.2750. If GBP/USD fails to reclaim this level, sellers could look to retain control. In this scenario, 1.2720-1.2710 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period SMA) could be seen as the next support area before 1.2670 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

In case GBP/USD manages to stabilize above 1.2750, 1.2780 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA) and 1.2800 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) could be seen as next recovery targets.