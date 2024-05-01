GBP/USD fluctuates in a tight range below 1.2500 on Wednesday.

Markets remain risk-averse ahead of the Fed policy announcements.

ADP Employment Change and ISM Manufacturing PMI will be featured in the US economic calendar.

GBP/USD declined sharply on Tuesday and erased all of Monday's gains. The pair fluctuates in a tight range below 1.2500 as trading action remains subdued, with most major European markets staying closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The renewed US Dollar (USD) strength caused GBP/USD to turn south in the American session on Tuesday. The Employment Cost Index rose 1.2% in the first quarter. This reading followed the 0.9% increase recorded in the previous quarter and surpassed the market expectation of 1%, reviving fears over strengthening wage inflation.

Early Wednesday, US stock index futures trade deep in negative territory, supporting the USD and not allowing GBP/USD to gather recovery momentum.

The US economic docket will feature ADP Employment Change and the ISM Manufacturing PMI for April. The market reaction to these data is likely to remain short-lived, with investors refraining from taking large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements. Nevertheless, disappointing data could make it difficult for the USD to build on Tuesday's rally.

The Fed is expected to maintain the policy rate at 5.25%-5.5% after April 30 - May 1 policy meeting. Investors will look for changes in the statement language and scrutinize Chairman Jerome Powell's comments for fresh insights into the possible timing of the policy pivot.

Markets are currently pricing a 94% probability that the Fed will leave the policy rate unchanged again in June. The probability of a rate cut in September stays slightly below 50%, according to CME FedWatch Tool. In case Powell adopts a concerning tone regarding the inflation outlook and causes markets to lean toward a rate cut toward the end of the year, the USD could continue to outperform its rivals and weigh on GBP/USD. On the other hand, the pair could stage a decisive rebound if Powell leaves the door open to a rate reduction in September.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50, while GBP/USD trades near the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at around 1.2490.

In case GBP/USD stays below 1.2490-1.2500 resistance area, sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.2450 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.2400 (static level, psychological level) could be set as next bearish targets.

On the upside, 1.2530 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) aligns as interim resistance ahead of 1.2560 (200-day SMA) and 1.2600 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).