GBP/USD Forecast: Pound well-positioned to fight back against King Dollar

- GBP/USD has been under pressure amid the worsening market mood.
- Optimism about UK covid cases supports the pound, but the safe-haven dollar has reasons to rise.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.
Can cable bulls hold on? GBP/USD has been sliding from the highs as the US dollar gains ground amid safe-haven flows. Sterling can fight back better than others.
The latest upside trigger for the greenback – and downside for stocks – comes from China. Authorities in the world's second-largest economy have extended their crackdown on technological companies, focusing on education firms in recent days. Worries that innovation and global growth are hampered have weighed on sentiment.
Tensions are mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday. Back in June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the debate about tapering bond buys has begun and the bank surprised markets by signaling two rate hikes in 2023. Speculation about the timing is rife.
While inflation – the main driver for the hawkish shift – has continued higher, it is probably too soon for the Fed to announce withdrawing support. Many people have yet to return to their pre-pandemic jobs and Powell recently indicated he is in no rush to tighten policy.
One of the reasons the Fed will likely remain patient is the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in America and elsewhere. While the dollar's safe-haven status means that infections in America are positive for the currency, there is reason to be cautiously optimistic about the UK.
Britain's covid cases have dropped for the sixth consecutive day and just eight days after the country opened up. Scientists warn that the current level of cases still reflects activities held before "Freedom Day" on July 19, but any move in the right direction is welcome. The UK releases its next update in the afternoon.
Apart from these topics, investors will also watch the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence measure for July and Durable Goods Orders for June. A series of disappointing economic indicators for last month implies that this gauge of investment could fall short of estimates as well.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: Why expectations could be too high, data useful for trading GDP
Overall, dollar strength is robust, but should the mood change, the pound is well-positioned to push higher.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart and is still holding above the 100 Simple Moving Average, despite the recent fall. It is trading under the 200 SMA but above the 50 one.
At the time of writing, cable is battling 1.3775, which is where the 100 SMA hits the price. Further support is at 1.2730, 1.3690 and 1.3640.
Resistance awaits at the daily high of 1.3830, followed by 1.3905, 1.3935 and 1.40.
See Analyzing inter-market correlations to see if reflation trade is coming to an end – July 2021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides from 1.18 amid risk-off mood, US data eyed
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, falling as the US dollar benefits from the risk-off mood. Worries about covid, China's techlash and tensions ahead of the Fed are weighing on sentiment. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.38 as the dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading below 1.38, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground across the board. Earlier, sterling benefited from the drop in British covid cases.
Gold slips below $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
Dogecoin to retest critical support before overcoming doubt
Dogecoin price thrilled investors after posting a 17% surge on July 26. Following the swing high, DOGE has wiped out most of those gains as it retraces.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...