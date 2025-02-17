GBP/USD moves sideways near 1.2600 in the European session on Monday.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias stays intact.

Key macroeconomic data releases from the UK could drive Pound Sterling's valuation later in the week.

GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase near 1.2600 after gaining 1.5% in the previous week. The pair could have a hard time finding direction in the short term, with investors opting to wait for key macroeconomic data releases from the UK.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.09% -0.07% -0.35% 0.08% -0.22% -0.23% 0.14% EUR -0.09% -0.01% -0.46% 0.09% -0.23% -0.22% 0.15% GBP 0.07% 0.01% -0.36% 0.10% -0.16% -0.21% 0.15% JPY 0.35% 0.46% 0.36% 0.42% 0.15% 0.32% 0.45% CAD -0.08% -0.09% -0.10% -0.42% -0.28% -0.31% 0.05% AUD 0.22% 0.23% 0.16% -0.15% 0.28% 0.00% 0.37% NZD 0.23% 0.22% 0.21% -0.32% 0.31% -0.00% 0.36% CHF -0.14% -0.15% -0.15% -0.45% -0.05% -0.37% -0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-positive market atmosphere caused the US Dollar (USD) to weaken against its major rivals last week. Easing fears over US President Donald Trump's tariff policy triggering trade wars allowed risk flows to dominate the market action. Reflecting the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD, the USD Index fell more than 1% on a weekly basis.

On Monday, financial markets in the US will remain closed in observance of the Presidents' Day holiday. Hence, thin trading conditions could limit GBP/USD's volatility in the second half of the day.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) will publish employment and inflation data on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that the impact of US trade tariffs on inflation is much more ambiguous than their impact on growth if they lead to fragmentation of the world economy. "We still see the gradual disinflation going on," Bailey added. These comments, however, failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The technical outlook suggests that GBP/USD remains bullish in the short term, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holding comfortably above 60.

On the upside, 1.2600 (round level) aligns as interim resistance. Once GBP/USD confirms that level as support, 1.2650 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as next resistance before 1.2700-1.2710 (round level, static level).

Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.2530 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) before 1.2500 (round level, static level) and 1.2450 (100-period Simple Moving Average).