GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling turns bullish as Trump-Powell drama weighs on USD

GBP/USD trades slightly below 1.3500 following Monday's rally.

The conflict between the Trump administration and Fed Chairman Powell deepens.

The technical picture highlights a buildup of bullish momentum.

GBP/USD gained about 0.6% on Monday and erased a large portion of the previous week's losses. The pair stays in a consolidation phase slightly below 1.3500, while the technical outlook hints at a bullish shift in the near term.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.65% -0.57% -0.38% -0.29% -0.02% 0.31% -0.53% EUR 0.65% 0.15% 0.28% 0.34% 0.58% 0.78% 0.08% GBP 0.57% -0.15% -0.08% 0.24% 0.46% 0.84% 0.13% JPY 0.38% -0.28% 0.08% 0.11% 0.41% 0.65% 0.03% CAD 0.29% -0.34% -0.24% -0.11% 0.33% 0.60% -0.29% AUD 0.02% -0.58% -0.46% -0.41% -0.33% 0.27% -0.39% NZD -0.31% -0.78% -0.84% -0.65% -0.60% -0.27% -0.71% CHF 0.53% -0.08% -0.13% -0.03% 0.29% 0.39% 0.71% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) fuelled GBP/USD's rebound on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, growing fears over the Federal Reserve (Fed) losing its independence and Chairman Jerome Powell losing his position weighed on the currency.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that they need to review the entire Fed institution and its performance. Bessent also criticized the Fed of "fear-mongering over tariffs" without significant signs of inflation. Later in the day, Fox News reported that Republican Representative Anna Paulina asked the Department of Justice (DoJ) to consider an investigation and prosecution of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, citing perjury on two occasions.

In the meantime, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that longer-term investors appear not to want to be overweight on US Dollar assets. "Short Dollar is now the most crowded trade in the market," Bailey noted while testifying on the Financial Stability Report before the Treasury Select Committee on Tuesday.

The economic calendar will not offer high-tier data releases in the second half of the day. Hence, market participants will keep a close eye on developments surrounding the Trump-Powell feud.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 60 and GBP/USD holds comfortably above the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reflecting a bullish stance.

On the upside, 1.3500 (static level, round level) aligns as the immediate resistance level before 1.3540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.3555-1.3560 (100-period SMA, 200-period SMA). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.3470-1.3460 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 50-period SMA) and 1.3400-1.3390 (round level, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).