GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling retreats after testing key resistance on UK inflation

GBP/USD climbed to a fresh multi-year high above 1.3450 on Wednesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the UK rose to 3.5% in April from 2.6% in March.

The pair's bullish stance remains intact despite recent pullback.

GBP/USD gathered strength in the European morning on Wednesday rose to its highest level since February 2022 near 1.3470. Although the pair loses its traction following the initial upsurge, the technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains unchanged.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.25% -0.89% -0.84% -0.58% -0.59% -0.80% -1.37% EUR 1.25% 0.34% 0.47% 0.73% 0.79% 0.51% -0.11% GBP 0.89% -0.34% -0.17% 0.40% 0.45% 0.17% -0.45% JPY 0.84% -0.47% 0.17% 0.26% 0.41% 0.23% -0.48% CAD 0.58% -0.73% -0.40% -0.26% 0.00% -0.22% -0.84% AUD 0.59% -0.79% -0.45% -0.41% -0.00% -0.28% -0.89% NZD 0.80% -0.51% -0.17% -0.23% 0.22% 0.28% -0.62% CHF 1.37% 0.11% 0.45% 0.48% 0.84% 0.89% 0.62% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday that annual inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), climbed to 3.5% in April from 2.6% in March. This reading came in above the market expectation of 3.3%. Additionally, the CPI rose by 1.2% on a monthly basis after increasing by 0.3% in March, while the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased by 3.8% on a yearly basis.

Hot inflation data boosted Pound Sterling with the immediate reaction, as markets scaled down bets of a Bank of England (BoE) rate cut in August. According to Reuters, investors now see a 45% chance of the BoE cutting rates at the August policy meeting, compared to a 60% chance on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand midweek as markets turn pessimistic about the US and China making progress in trade talks. China’s Commerce Ministry defined the United States' measures on China’s advanced chips as "typical of unilateral bullying and protectionism," and accused the US of violating international law by abusing export controls to contain and suppress China.

Ahead of Thursday's key Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data releases from the UK and the US, market participants will continue to scrutinize geopolitical developments. A further deterioration of US-China relations could put additional weight on USD's shoulder and help GBP/USD gather bullish momentum.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD edges lower following the decisive jump seen in the immediate aftermath of the UK inflation data. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remains slightly above 60 after touching 70 earlier in the day, suggesting that the recent pullback is a technical correction and that the bullish stance remains intact.

On the upside, 1.3440 (upper limit of the latest uptrend) aligns as first resistance before 1.3500 (static level, round level) and 1.3550 (static level). Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.3400-1.3390 (former resistance, static level), 1.3315 (100-period SMA), and 1.3270 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend).