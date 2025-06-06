GBP/USD retreats after setting a new multi-year high on Thursday.

Markets await the May employment report from the US.

The technical outlook highlights buyers' hesitancy in the near term.

GBP/USD edges lower on Friday and trades below 1.3550 after touching its highest level since February 2022 above 1.3600. The May employment report from the US could influence the US Dollar's (USD) valuation and drive the pair's action heading into the weekend.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.58% -0.53% 0.19% -0.43% -0.84% -1.07% -0.17% EUR 0.58% 0.05% 0.77% 0.14% -0.26% -0.53% 0.40% GBP 0.53% -0.05% 0.76% 0.10% -0.31% -0.58% 0.35% JPY -0.19% -0.77% -0.76% -0.62% -1.02% -1.28% -0.44% CAD 0.43% -0.14% -0.10% 0.62% -0.41% -0.67% 0.26% AUD 0.84% 0.26% 0.31% 1.02% 0.41% -0.20% 0.75% NZD 1.07% 0.53% 0.58% 1.28% 0.67% 0.20% 0.94% CHF 0.17% -0.40% -0.35% 0.44% -0.26% -0.75% -0.94% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum in the early American session on Thursday after the data published by the US Department of Labor showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 247,000 in the week ending May 31 from 239,000 in the previous week.

In the second half of the day, renewed optimism about the US and China coming to terms on trade helped the USD hold its ground and capped GBP/USD's upside. US President Donald Trump said that he held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss trade and noted that their respective teams will soon meet for the next round of talks.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are expected to increase by 130,000 in May, at a softer pace than the 177,000 reported in April.

In case there is a significant negative surprise in the NFP data, with a reading below 100,000, the USD could come under bearish pressure and allow GBP/USD turn north, once again. On the flip side, the USD could gather strength against its rivals and weigh on the pair if the NFP data comes in above 170,000 and shows that labor market conditions are still relatively healthy. In this scenario, markets could reassess the odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut in July. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, investors are currently pricing in about a 67% probability of the policy rate remaining unchanged after the July meeting.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50 and GBP/USD trades near the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), suggesting that buyers move to the sidelines.

Resistances could be seen at 1.3590-1.3600 (static level, round level), 1.3700 (round level, static level) and 1.3770 (upper limit of the ascending regression channel).

Looking south, support levels align at 1.3500 (50-period Simple Moving Average(SMA), static level), 1.3450 (100-period SMA) and 1.3380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend).