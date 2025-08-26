GBP/USD trades below 1.3500 in the European session following Monday's decline.

The technical outlook doesn't yet point to a buildup of bearish momentum.

A key support level seems to have formed at 1.3430.

GBP/USD lose more than 0.5% on Monday and erased a large portion of the gains it recorded on Friday. After finding support near 1.3430, the pair staged a rebound and was last seen trading above 1.3450.

Pound Sterling Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.12% 0.20% -0.09% 0.32% 0.14% 1.25% -0.21% EUR -0.12% 0.08% -0.31% 0.20% -0.08% 1.12% -0.32% GBP -0.20% -0.08% -0.54% 0.13% -0.11% 1.04% -0.40% JPY 0.09% 0.31% 0.54% 0.48% 0.30% 1.36% -0.05% CAD -0.32% -0.20% -0.13% -0.48% -0.18% 0.91% -0.52% AUD -0.14% 0.08% 0.11% -0.30% 0.18% 1.16% -0.28% NZD -1.25% -1.12% -1.04% -1.36% -0.91% -1.16% -1.42% CHF 0.21% 0.32% 0.40% 0.05% 0.52% 0.28% 1.42% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Safe-haven flows dominated the action in financial markets late Monday and early Tuesday after United States (US) President Donald Trump renewed his threats of imposing tariffs on countries that discriminate against US technology firms. Additionally, Trump said that they will have to charge China "200% tariff or something" if they don't give them more magnets, referencing to rare earth metals.

In the second half of the day, July Durable Goods Orders and August Consumer Confidence Index data, published by the Conference Board, will be featured in the US economic calendar. The market reaction to these releases are likely to be straightforward and remain short-lived, with positive surprises supporting the USD and vice versa.

Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on fresh developments surrounding US President Trump's feud with Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook.

Trump announced on Truth Social late Monday that he has fired Fed Governor Cook. In response, Cook released a statement via her attorneys, noting that Trump has no authority to fire her and that she will carry out her duties. If markets grow increasingly concerned over the Fed losing its independence, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure and open the door for a leg higher in GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays slightly above 50 and GBP/USD trades above the 100-period and the 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), reflecting sellers' hesitancy.

On the upside, 1.3500 (static level, round level, 50-period SMA) aligns as the immediate resistance level before 1.3540 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.3600 (static level, round level).

Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.3460 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period SMA), 1.3430 (200-period SMA) and 1.3400-1.3390 (static level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).