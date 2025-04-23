GBP/USD stays in negative territory near 1.3300 on Wednesday.

The data from the UK showed a contraction in the private sector's business activity in April.

Markets await US PMI data and comments from central bankers.

GBP/USD dropped below 1.3250 in the Asian session on Wednesday after posting daily losses on Tuesday. Although the pair staged a rebound afterward, disappointing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the UK limited the upside.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.11% -0.11% -0.16% -0.26% -0.46% -1.01% 0.85% EUR 0.11% -0.14% -0.06% -0.19% -0.52% -0.92% 0.95% GBP 0.11% 0.14% 0.25% -0.03% -0.40% -0.78% 1.10% JPY 0.16% 0.06% -0.25% -0.11% -0.41% -0.71% 1.04% CAD 0.26% 0.19% 0.03% 0.11% -0.30% -0.73% 1.14% AUD 0.46% 0.52% 0.40% 0.41% 0.30% -0.38% 1.50% NZD 1.01% 0.92% 0.78% 0.71% 0.73% 0.38% 1.92% CHF -0.85% -0.95% -1.10% -1.04% -1.14% -1.50% -1.92% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI in the UK slumped to 48.2 in April's flash estimate from 51.5 in March, highlighting a contraction in the private sector's business activity.

Commenting on the survey's findings, "while recent months have been characterised by UK businesses treading water, broadly stagnating since last autumn’s Budget, businesses are reporting more of a struggle to keep their heads above water in April," Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

"The collapse in confidence and drop in output during April raise red flags as to the near-term economic outlook and add pressure on the Bank of England to reduce interest rates again at its May meeting," Williamson added.

S&P Global will publish preliminary April Manufacturing and Services PMI data for the US later in the day.

In case either of the headline PMIs come in well below 50, the USD could have a difficult time finding demand. In this scenario, GBP/USD could stretch higher with the immediate reaction. On the flip side, a positive surprise in the PMI report could boost the USD and cause the pair to turn south. Investors will also scrutinize the commentary in the report to see whether business activity is being impacted negatively by tariffs. If the publication points to a significant deterioration in the private sector's business outlook, the USD could continue to weaken against its peers.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD broke below the ascending regression channel and closed the last four 4-hour candles below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a lack of buyer interest. On the downside, immediate support is located at 1.3260 (static level, 50-period SMA) before 1.3200 and 1.3090 (100-period SMA).

Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.3340 (20-period SMA, static level), 1.3400-1.3410 (round level, static level) and 1.3460 (static level).